After a nation-wide search that was narrowed to three finalists, Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees have chosen Caron L. Daugherty to serve as the institution’s next president.
Daugherty has 28 years of diverse higher education experience, including roles as an academic advisor, a faculty member, a director of grants and an honors program, a dean, and in executive positions as a vice president and most recently as vice chancellor of instruction. She has been a part of the community-technical college landscape since 2002. Daugherty also serves as a Higher Learning Commission Peer Reviewer and as a Peer Review Chair. Recognitions include National Academic Advising Association Outstanding Advisor and Moraine Park Association of Career & Technical Education (MPACTE) Administrator of the Year.
“Thanks to the Board for supporting me to serve as the next president of Flint Hills Technical College. As well, I join the College and community in celebrating President Dean Hollenbeck for his long-serving leadership. It is an honor to build on this foundation of supporting students and to recognize the tremendous progress in supporting the community that has been accomplished during his leadership,” Daugherty shared. “When I visited Emporia, I had the chance not only to meet with employees of the College but also members of the community. Everyone was engaging, sincere, honest, and authentic. I am excited to serve the College as the next president and believe the greater community is a perfect fit.”
“We are very pleased to announce the new President of Flint Hills Technical College, Caron Daugherty,” said Ken Roemer, FHTC Board of Trustees chair. “ Daugherty brings to us her extensive experience in University, Community College, and Technical College administration that will guide us to a very bright future.
“We want to thank all of the members of the Presidential Search Committee, FHTC Admin, faculty, and staff, and all our community partners for their time and dedication to the college that brought us to this day. Together with our new President we will fulfill our mission to provide a diverse community of learners with lifelong education opportunities for personal growth and preparation for professional and civic responsibilities that meet the needs of society.
“We also want to thank Dean Hollenbeck for his immeasurable contributions to FHTC over the last 15 years and because of his leadership, has positioned itself as one of the top Technical Colleges in the nation which has attracted the absolute best Presidential candidate to succeed him.”
Members of the Presidential Search Committee that reviewed the pool of applicants and presented the finalist to the board include representatives from the FHTC Board, FHTC leadership, employees, students, alumni and staff, Emporia community leaders, and the Kansas Leadership Center. Ken Roemer served as the chair of the committee.
Daugherty will begin her tenure on July 1. FHTC’s current president, Dean Hollenbeck, will retire on June 30 after serving as president of the College since 2006.
