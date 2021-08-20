OSAGE CITY - Raymond Lira, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.
Raymond Lira was born September 13, 1936 in Osage City, the son of Marcos Lira and Eleuteria Aguirre. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1955. He was a life-long Osage City resident.
He was joined in marriage to Mary Cisneros on June 15, 1963 in Emporia. To this union two children were born Gabriel and Louise.
Raymond worked as an auto mechanic, specializing in transmissions. He worked at many auto businesses in Osage. He last worked for Nordling Motors until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Osage City.
He will be forever remembered by his daughter, Louise Lira and a son, Gabriel Lira, both of Osage City; two brothers, Sylvester Lira of Carbondale and Henry Lira of Arizona and many other relatives and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Manuel, Donald, Marcelino, John, Pedro and infant brother, Romanna; three sisters, Antonia, Guadalupe and infant sister, Rosa Marie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Osage City. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
