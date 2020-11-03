Lyon County continued its surge in new COVID-19 positives, Tuesday, with 18 new infections reported on Election day.
The new positives bringing the active cases up to 182 — a total not seen since the county reported 186 active cases on May 3.
There are no current hospitalizations.
Four recoveries were also reported. Overall, 1,381 cases have been reported since March, including 1,157 recoveries and 41 death. As of Tuesday, there is now one death certificate pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Clusters related to schools currently account for 17 active cases, out of 32 positives. Colleges and universities account for 12 active cases out of 82 positives and gatherings have results in six cases, all of which are still active.
Kansas had a rolling average of 1,507 new confirmed and probable cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, based on state Department of Health and Environment data. That’s nearly 18% higher than the previous high of 1,279 cases a day for the seven days ending Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.