Lyon County Public Health recorded 12 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus over the Memorial Day weekend, bringing the current active number of infections to 50 Tuesday evening.
To date, there have been 391 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Lyon County. According to Lyon County Public Health, 1,374 tests have been administered — a 28.5 percent positive rate among those tested.
About 4 percent of the county's population has been tested so far.
Six new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total recoveries to 338. That means about 86 percent of local patients have recovered. There have been three COVID-related deaths recorded in the county since April 19.
There were two ongoing hospitalizations listed over the weekend, but that number does not include local patients that are currently being treated at outside hospitals.
