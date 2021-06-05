Curtis Simons will have to wait an extra year before kicking back and relaxing in his retirement.
The eight-year assistant principal and athletic director at Emporia High School retracted his retirement on May 28, agreeing to come back for one more year.
He was first approached about returning to his post on the night of May 21. Earlier that afternoon, the USD 253 school board had decided to rescind the preliminary contract offer to Simons’ replacement, leaving the high school down a principal and athletic director for next school year in the final week of this one.
“I originally told them no,” Simons said. “I was ready to retire.”
But then, on the morning of May 31, Simons attended a meeting with the other athletic directors from the Centennial League, which is preparing to move from nine schools this year to six schools next year, leaving a sizable gap in each sport’s schedule. Whoever the EHS athletic director would be in 2021-22, they were going to have an enormous task in front of them as they explored the new world of a downsized league.
As far as out-of-conference scheduling, 2021-22 would have been the penultimate year of both the standard two-year and six-year rotations, and since schedules need to be established two years in advance, the new AD would also have had to handle all-new contracts with other schools.
That’s when Simons realized what the right decision was for him.
“It’s one of those things, the more I thought about it, I enjoy things like this,” he said. “It’s challenging. I care about our coaches here at Emporia High School, I care about our kids and it helps to have those connections [to other athletic directors in the state]. But it’s one of those things — I can do one more year. I’m in good health, I enjoy things like this and so I can help the district out in a difficult situation.”
Simons ultimately decided to come back to work an extra year on the night of May 25. The following morning, he wrote the letter rescinding his retirement and it was accepted at the school board’s regular meeting that evening.
During that meeting, board president Mike Crouch said that Simons “always put students at Emporia High School first, and this is just another example of him doing that. I know he was looking forward to retirement, but it’s going to have to wait a little longer.”
In the grand scheme of his career, Simons said that putting off his retirement another 12 months wasn’t the end of the world.
“I can do it,” he said. “I’ve done this for 17 years. One more year’s not going to matter.”
But this isn’t the first time that Simons’ retirement plans have been kicked down the road. He’d planned to hang it up two years ago after the demands of the job forced him to miss more than a dozen of his daughter’s volleyball matches at Emporia State.
“But [Emporia High Principal Dathan] Fischer says, ‘Hey, what can we do to keep you around?’” Simons said. “I said, ‘Well, my daughter plays for Emporia State volleyball. If I only miss two or three matches, I can give you another year.’”
Fischer promised that Simons wouldn’t have to miss any of his daughter’s matches. When Simons agreed to come back for this year, Fischer worked with the other administrators to cover for Simons when needed.
“This spring even, they played some matches this year, I didn’t miss any of her volleyball matches. I got to go watch her play,” he said.
His coworkers will do the same thing again next year, which is his daughter’s senior year. After volleyball season, Simons said he’ll step up and take on his fair share as well.
Although he was looking forward to retiring in a few weeks, Simons said that this year’s accomplishments — such as a fifth place finish for girls wrestling, a second place state finish in diving and several individual state medals in track and field — has him excited for next year.
“I enjoy watching kids compete,” he said. “ … It’s just a great experience watching kids at the state level and you just wish every kid could have the opportunity to compete at state, but if it was so easy, everybody would do it. … It’s just rewarding when you see kids getting state medals. And it’s not always about winning either. It’s about preparing kids for life.”
