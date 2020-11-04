Lyon County Republicans earned some big wins during the 2020 General Election, Tuesday, with more than 13,000 ballots cast (67.30%) in advance and on election day.
Sen. Jeff Longbine and Rep. Mark Schreiber each holding off opponents for their seats in the state legislature.
Longbine faced off against Democrat Stephen Vecchione, earning 9,012 votes to Vecchione's 4,286. He said he was "humbled" to represent the 17th District for another term.
“I’m humbled and I’m honored that the voters in the 17th District decided to give me another term,” he said. “I’m excited about the work that we have in front of us.”
Longbine said there was a lot of work to do heading into the new term, many having to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly we need to deal with the pandemic and its repercussions on the economy and on health to make sure we get back to normal as quickly and as safely as possible,” Longbine said. “I’m also still going to be focusing on the things I’ve based my political career on and things that are important to me and my district: funding quality K-12 and higher education, transportation, making sure there are good jobs available and that the economy is doing the best it can and making sure that state spending doesn’t get out of line and raise taxes to an unreasonable level.”
Schreiber, who took 5,540 votes over Democrat Todd Maddox's 3,710, said he appreciated the support from voters in the 60th District.
“It’s always humbling to serve in Topeka and represent everybody back here in our community," he said. "I’m ready to get back to work and looking forward to starting things back up in January. In a little more than a week, we’ll get new revenue estimates for the state, and that will give us all a starting point on the overall budget for the next couple of years. It’s going to be very important considering the pandemic and how we’re trying to recover from it. I think that’ll really set the tone for the other priorities we set. If we have to make changes, that’ll be where we start.”
Schreiber encouraged constituents to reach out to him if they have concerns or issues, regardless of whether or not they voted for him.
"I think I’m one of the last people that still is left in the phone book, but I can also be reached online and through my email which is all out there," he said. "I really hope people do reach out to me with their concerns. I’m not going to ask your party or if you voted for me; I’ll help anyone here in the 60th District because that’s what a representative does.”
He also thanked County Clerk Tammy Vopat and her elections staff for their hard work throughout the elections process — especially in light of a computer glitch that halted reporting for more than three hours Tuesday evening.
“To have last night marred a bit by a computer issue was something I know was difficult for them, and they were as frustrated as anybody," Schreiber said. "But, they kept after it and got it done which was great to see. They’ve done their best to make our elections here in Lyon County safe and accessible, and I think the effort they put into things is and should really appreciated by everybody.”
Another winner was Republican Doug Peck, a retired Kansas Highway Patrolman, who will take over the Lyon County Commission District 2 seat being vacated by Dan Slater.
Peck won 3,166 votes while Democrat Ron McCoy too 2,070 on Tuesday. He said was looking forward to learning the ins and outs of the job. And, he's looking forward to working on the budget.
"The commissioners that we have now have done a great job holding the line on spending," he said. "They've been able to reduce the mill levy the last three years. The department heads have done a great job of saving money and I think that needs to continue."
Peck said a growing economy would help "bring the tax base down," which will require a lot of work. Another area of interest is working on simplifying zoning regulations — especially those surrounding the Plan ELC joint comprehensive plan.
"I know a lot of people would like to see it split so that county zoning would be totally different than city zoning, as far as paperwork is concerned," he said. "I have no problem with that. Each entity has their own needs, wants and concerns."
Peck said, regardless of who voted for whom, it was time to come together.
"It's all for one and one for all at this point in time," he said, adding that everyone in the county is a Lyon County citizen and is represented by the Lyon County Commission. "I do want to thank those who did support me. They did a great job, and I really appreciate all of the work they put in, in supporting me in this election."
Longbine echoed the need for unity and bipartisanship.
“One thing that hopefully all senators and representatives realize is that elections are very partisan, and sometimes we can lose sight of the fact that we represent everyone in the district once we are elected, regardless of their political affiliation," he said. "I’ve always tried to approach my job that way and will continue to do so.”
