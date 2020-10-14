Homero Garza Lozano, of Emporia, entered into rest Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his family. He was 77.
Homero was born Sunday, December 27, 1942 at Rancho Los Garza’s, Nuevo León, Mexico to Jose Garza and Luciana Lozano, the youngest of ten children.
Homero is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. He is survived by four sons, sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass service will be officiated by Father Dan Coronado at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence, Emporia, KS. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.