Gloria Ann Rifenbark, 78, of Joplin, Missouri,

passed away September 21, 2019, at a St. Louis hospital.

Gloria was born on October 25, 1940, at Lebo,

Kansas, the daughter of Dan S. and Grace A. (Thomas)

Laws. She grew up at Lebo and graduated from Lebo

High School in 1958.

On May 28, 1959, she was married to Alfred Glenn

Rifenbark at Ottumwa, Kansas. They became the

parents of three sons.

She attended Emporia State University, earning

a degree in Business Education. She taught business

in Northern Lyon County schools from 1968 to 1974

in Allen and Americus. From 1977 to 2001, she was

the business teacher and FBLA sponsor at Olpe High

School. She continued her own education over the

years, earning her Masters in Business Education from

Emporia State. After her retirement in 2001, she and

Alfred moved to Joplin, where she continued to work

as a substitute teacher in area schools.

Gloria was a long-time member of the Emporia

Church of Christ, and after moving to Missouri was

a member of the Spring City Church of Christ. She

volunteered often in her church, and enjoyed the World

Video Bible School and Joplin Senior Center.

Alfred preceded her in death on August 24, 2016.

Gloria and Alfred suffered the loss of their son,

Gregory, in 1974, and the loss of their son, Garry, in

1998. She also was preceded by her brothers and sisters,

Derald and Melvin Dewey Laws, Geraldine Kueser, and

Imogene Grimes.

Gloria leaves her son, Glenn A. Rifenbark and wife

Trish of Joplin; four grandchildren, Diana Simonton

of Lubbock, TX, Laura Hall and husband Matt of

Maumelle, AR, Tori Rifenbark and Caleb Gray of

Carthage, MO, and Riley Rifenbark of Granby, MO;

five great-grandchildren, Andi, Laney, Evan and Asher

Hall, and Jason and Jax Simonton; other relatives and

friends.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday,

September 27, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in

Burlington, Kansas. The family will receive friends

for visitation at the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM

until service time Friday morning. Burial will be at

Evergreen Cemetery, south of Emporia, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to

Emporia Church of Christ, Spring City Church of

Christ, or World Video Bible School, may be sent in

care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington,

KS 66839.

