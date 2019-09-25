Gloria Ann Rifenbark, 78, of Joplin, Missouri,
passed away September 21, 2019, at a St. Louis hospital.
Gloria was born on October 25, 1940, at Lebo,
Kansas, the daughter of Dan S. and Grace A. (Thomas)
Laws. She grew up at Lebo and graduated from Lebo
High School in 1958.
On May 28, 1959, she was married to Alfred Glenn
Rifenbark at Ottumwa, Kansas. They became the
parents of three sons.
She attended Emporia State University, earning
a degree in Business Education. She taught business
in Northern Lyon County schools from 1968 to 1974
in Allen and Americus. From 1977 to 2001, she was
the business teacher and FBLA sponsor at Olpe High
School. She continued her own education over the
years, earning her Masters in Business Education from
Emporia State. After her retirement in 2001, she and
Alfred moved to Joplin, where she continued to work
as a substitute teacher in area schools.
Gloria was a long-time member of the Emporia
Church of Christ, and after moving to Missouri was
a member of the Spring City Church of Christ. She
volunteered often in her church, and enjoyed the World
Video Bible School and Joplin Senior Center.
Alfred preceded her in death on August 24, 2016.
Gloria and Alfred suffered the loss of their son,
Gregory, in 1974, and the loss of their son, Garry, in
1998. She also was preceded by her brothers and sisters,
Derald and Melvin Dewey Laws, Geraldine Kueser, and
Imogene Grimes.
Gloria leaves her son, Glenn A. Rifenbark and wife
Trish of Joplin; four grandchildren, Diana Simonton
of Lubbock, TX, Laura Hall and husband Matt of
Maumelle, AR, Tori Rifenbark and Caleb Gray of
Carthage, MO, and Riley Rifenbark of Granby, MO;
five great-grandchildren, Andi, Laney, Evan and Asher
Hall, and Jason and Jax Simonton; other relatives and
friends.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday,
September 27, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in
Burlington, Kansas. The family will receive friends
for visitation at the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM
until service time Friday morning. Burial will be at
Evergreen Cemetery, south of Emporia, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to
Emporia Church of Christ, Spring City Church of
Christ, or World Video Bible School, may be sent in
care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington,
KS 66839.
