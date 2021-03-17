Emporia State baseball plays host to Central Missouri for a three-game series this weekend.
The first game will be played at 4 p.m. on Friday at Trusler Family Sports Complex with a doubleheader to follow starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The Hornets (6-8, 3-6 MIAA) come into Friday’s game with fresh legs after a full week off. They dropped two out of a three-game series with Central Oklahoma last weekend.
The projected starts for Emporia State are Jake Barton (2-2, 1.50 ERA, 33 K) in game one, Jarred Kengott (1-3, 2.66 ERA, 26 K) in game two and Drew Repp (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 19 K).
Central Missouri (12-4, 8-1 MIAA) sits atop the MIAA and leads the league in batting with a .332 team average. Additionally, the Mules hold the league’s second-best team ERA at 3.88 this season.
Next weekend, the Hornets will head out on the road for a three-game set with Rogers State.
