The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors is stepping up to assist with day-to-day operations after laying off the center's three employees, director Ian Boyd said this week.
Boyd, who was laid off Monday, said the senior center will reopen for specific activities starting Nov. 14, but Bingo will remain suspended until December. The goal is to save the senior center, he said.
"Our finances are so low that the cost of the building with the upkeep maintenance — the lack of revenue is kind of like the Titanic for us," he told The Gazette this week. "I started looking at options and listing the property is one."
During an emergency meeting held Monday, Boyd presented options to the board, including both leasing or selling the building. According to Keller Williams Realty, the real estate agency presenting the evaluation, leasing the building could result in a yearly income of $300,000 for the center. Selling the building without a tenant could bring in $1.5 million and selling the building with a tenant could bring in $3.1 million.
Boyd reiterated Tuesday that the options presented would not dissolve the organization. He said he's looking at possibly downsizing the building by splitting it in half or looking for a smaller space entirely.
"One of the options would require possibly an architect or designer," he said. "We could split the building and reconfigure it someway, kind of like what Staples did when Dollar Tree came in. One of the threats to that plan would be, how would we be able to hold our Bingo crowd, let alone our larger events, in-house? Would we need to rent from another facility for those events?"
Boyd said he's been working to put money back in the senior center's coffers, which were depleted when former director Lannie Lyman embezzled more than $100,000. She was sentenced to 17 months in prison in 2019. That, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, hurt the center's financial stability.
Following Monday's meeting, Boyd said an anonymous donor stepped up to provide a $25,000 donation toward the center's functional expenses: programming, fundraising and administration. There was a possibility of another donor stepping forward with matching funds.
"We still need to raise another $75,000 to hit our goal of raising $100,000," he said. "To be clear, a portion of the amounts received today will bring the books to zero or out of the red. The ESC is now running in the black."
Boyd said additional donations are still needed to support ESC at this time.
"We continue to thank our members and the community for their support and assistance through this process," he said. "More importantly we will continue to serve our membership and the community by 'enhancing the quality of life of Lyon County seniors by promoting health, social/recreational activities, and advocating for social change.'"
Those who aren't able to donate financially are encouraged to donate their time as volunteers.
"Our goal is to save the senior center," Boyd said. "To accomplish this goal we need the public's involvement and assistance. We will remain honest and transparent with our financial situation. We are thankful for our accountants, attorneys, and those who are willing to participate as volunteers on our Board of Directors or specific committees."
Boyd asked that community members attend activities and events at the senior center, and consider attending board meetings, which are currently held the third Monday bi-monthly, though the frequency of the meeting times may change.
