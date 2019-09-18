The Emporia High boys soccer team continues to find new ways to dominate on the field.
On Tuesday night, the Spartans got three goals from senior Wilber Landaverde and gave Topeka-Hayden a handful and then some at midfield in what became a 5-2 victory.
“I think we came out strong — that’s always our number one priority,” Landaverde said.
E-High scored twice just 50 seconds apart in the seventh and eighth minute of play, both coming from Landaverde. The second was a near pristine feed from Elijah Williams on the left side, who crossed over a cluster of defenders to Landaverde who headed it in.
“I thought overall our function as a team was really, really good,” EHS head coach Victor Ibarra said. “Our middle did really well ... Kevin (Rios), Rudy (Bedolla) and Alvin (Arriola) did a really good job of not sharing the ball. There was a sequence where we had over 15, 20 touches, we were just missing that last little pass so we could score.”
Even missing ever so slightly on a number of scoring opportunities, the Spartans kept the lead throughout the night.
On the Wildcats’ first real trip near the E-High goal in the first half, they scored off a rebound into the right corner from the left side with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Alvin Arriola added to the Spartan total with 41 seconds until the halftime horn, making it 3-1.
Landaverde made it a ‘hat trick’ night in the 42nd minute to give his team a 4-1 advantage.
That hole proved to be too difficult for Hayden to climb out of, even though the Wildcats scored once more with 10:12 remaining in the game.
Elijah Williams added another goal in a one-on-one with the Hayden keeper and little more than a minute left on the clock.
“That’s what’s special about this year,” Landaverde said. “(Williams is) a great forward ... if I’m off, he’s there. If he’s off, I’m there. (If we’re) at our best, it’s unstoppable.”
Ibarra knows what he’s getting out of Landaverde and Williams at the forward position. He also knows what other teams will attempt to do to them. That’s why he was all the more impressed with his trio of midfielders.
“(Hayden) definitely did their scouting report and they put a lot of defenders in the back so they gave us a lot of space in the middle,” Ibarra said. “That’s why I think the guys did in the middle did well ... to not share the ball, they were giving us the spaces, we just went ahead and took it. We were pretty dominant in the (time of) possession and we weren’t seeing those ... goals (grow quickly). It was still 3-1, which in my opinion that’s a really good half.
“I know the guys that don’t score don’t get a lot of (accolades) and so on, but ... any person that watches soccer, they played excellent.”
EHS (6-1) will continue its season Thursday at Highland Park.
