Sharon Kay (Harris) Aguirre, age 56, of Emporia,
Kansas passed away on August 2nd, 2019 at Ascension
Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas after a
short, but furiously fought battle with cancer. Sharon was
born on January 19th, 1963 to Van and Margret Harris.
She was preceded in death by her father, Van Harris and
sister, Brenda Kay Harris.
Those left to cherish her memories include her
mother, Margret Harris; daughter, Brenda Harris and
spouse Genaro Rodriguez; son, Reyes Aguirre and
spouse Katie Aguirre; and son, Rigo Aguirre and spouse
Alejandra Aguirre. Sharon was the proud grandmother
to nine grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She leaves
behind countless other family members and friends too
numerous to mention.
Sharon was honest, kind, strong willed, hardworking,
and exemplified the meaning of being a great mother
and grandmother. She loved music and dancing and
had a kind smile for everyone she met. Her laugh was
infectious and she had the innate ability to create joy
wherever she went.
The rosary will be recited on Friday, August 9th, 2019
at 7:00 pm in Saint Catherine’s Church located at 205 S.
Lawrence Street, Emporia, KS. The family will receive
friends from 6:00 PM until after the rosary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday,
August 10th, 2019 at 10:00 am in Saint Catherine’s
Church, with Father Daniel Coronado, Celebrant. The
casket will remain closed. Cremation will follow the
funeral mass.
To carry on Sharon’s legacy of selflessness, the family
suggests memorial contributions be sent to S.O.S. - to
assist in their mission of protecting women and children
from domestic abuse. Contributions may be sent in care
of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175,
Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through
the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
