Sharon Kay (Harris) Aguirre, age 56, of Emporia,

Kansas passed away on August 2nd, 2019 at Ascension

Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas after a

short, but furiously fought battle with cancer. Sharon was

born on January 19th, 1963 to Van and Margret Harris.

She was preceded in death by her father, Van Harris and

sister, Brenda Kay Harris.

Those left to cherish her memories include her

mother, Margret Harris; daughter, Brenda Harris and

spouse Genaro Rodriguez; son, Reyes Aguirre and

spouse Katie Aguirre; and son, Rigo Aguirre and spouse

Alejandra Aguirre. Sharon was the proud grandmother

to nine grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She leaves

behind countless other family members and friends too

numerous to mention.

Sharon was honest, kind, strong willed, hardworking,

and exemplified the meaning of being a great mother

and grandmother. She loved music and dancing and

had a kind smile for everyone she met. Her laugh was

infectious and she had the innate ability to create joy

wherever she went.

The rosary will be recited on Friday, August 9th, 2019

at 7:00 pm in Saint Catherine’s Church located at 205 S.

Lawrence Street, Emporia, KS. The family will receive

friends from 6:00 PM until after the rosary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday,

August 10th, 2019 at 10:00 am in Saint Catherine’s

Church, with Father Daniel Coronado, Celebrant. The

casket will remain closed. Cremation will follow the

funeral mass.

To carry on Sharon’s legacy of selflessness, the family

suggests memorial contributions be sent to S.O.S. - to

assist in their mission of protecting women and children

from domestic abuse. Contributions may be sent in care

of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175,

Emporia, Kansas 66801.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through

the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.

