Charles “Charlie” Schultz passed away on January 29, 2021. He was born to Claude and Dorothy (Green) Schultz in Emporia, Kansas. He grew up with his older brother Richard “Dick”, and his four younger sisters, Trish (Markowitz), Ginny (Kiser), Kathy Schultz and Jane (Powell). Charlie attended Sacred Heart School through the 8th grade and then on to graduate from Emporia High School. He entered the Navy shortly after where he served our country for four years. During his service, Charlie traveled the world seeing Spain, Turkey, Italy, Germany and Greece to name a few. When he returned to Emporia, he began working at Iowa Beef Processors (IBP) where he started dating and eventually married Susie Sappington. After leaving IBP he worked for many years at Dolly Madison in Emporia until his health would no longer allow it. He made lots of friends and eventually retired in 2002.
Charlie and Susie were married for 48 years and raised three boys Michael (Jennifer), Tim (Rebecca) and Justin (Anna). Charlie loved to play softball when his boys were young and switched to coaching them as they grew up. Charlie coached both women’s softball and boy’s baseball teams. He was “Coach” to many Emporia natives and spoke highly of his players.
He leaves behind six grandchildren, Macey Schultz, Brandon Boyce, Tanner Schultz, Juliann Schultz, Beckett Schultz and Chloe Schultz. Charlie and Susie attended countless school and sports activities over the years and he was so proud of all of his grandkids.
Charlie will be cremated and a private family service will be held in the near future to honor his life. Donations in his name can be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or the Sacred Heart School and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
