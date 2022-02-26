Editor’s note: Pavel Kulyuk is a freelance journalist who lives in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an independent state.
Kulyuk sent his resume into The Gazette earlier this month, prior to the start of Russia’s invasion into the country. We reached out to Kulyuk this week to see if he could provide us with updates on the situation.
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop, the Associated Press reported.
With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
In the fog of war, it was unclear how much of Ukraine is still under Ukrainian control and how much or little Russian forces have seized. The Kremlin accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.
Kulyuk sent a summary of Friday’s events to The Gazette via email:
Now in Kramatorsk 10 p.m. It can be said that the day went smoothly. There was no shooting in the city.
However, everyone is waiting for the start of the fighting. Since the Russian army today did the same thing as yesterday: it drove quickly along Ukrainian roads. Putin’s plan is simple but genius.
The best Ukrainian troops are stationed in the Donbass. Here, Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting the unrecognized republics for eight years.
Now these army units are busy fighting. At this time, Russian troops quickly capture the weakly defended territory of the rest of Ukraine. Very soon, the best troops of Ukraine in the Donbass will be surrounded. Then the military units will either surrender. Or ... Kramatorsk will become the center of the most brutal battles.
While Putin is implementing his plan, I decided to make my own. Today I went to the city to stock up on groceries, because when there are fights the shops will be closed. It will be impossible to buy food.
In 2014-2015, I already survived the war for Donbass. That’s why I have rules on how to survive. When the war is near, it is necessary to move on foot. The car cannot be used. Because any car is a threat to the military. The soldiers do not see who is in the car. You can get shot if your car doesn’t like it.
Also, the car is a material value. When the militants retreated from Kramatorsk eight years ago, they took a lot of cars from the residents. Cars were needed to get to Donetsk.
I went twice to the shops located in that part of Kramatorsk called “Old Town.” Spent 5 hours on this. Walked 10 miles and brought 50 kg food.
What I saw while traveling. The gas station was the first on my way. This is a small gas station in the village “Prokatchik” on the outskirts of Kramatorsk. It is at such gas stations that a real miracle happens in wartime. There is gasoline, but no buyers. And all because few cars pass by.
No one knows when the scarce fuel will be delivered ... 4 miles from this place, drivers waited for more than an hour in line to buy gasoline.
Since the beginning of the war, gasoline has not risen in price. However, it has become more expensive by more than half over the past year:
- Gasoline AI-95 — $1.25 per liter
- Gasoline AI-92 — $1.15 per liter
- Diesel fuel — $1.10 per liter
- Gas (Propane) — $ 0.63 per liter.
The streets are clean. Half of the trash cans are full. But there are still empty containers.
Stores are the same as yesterday. Shortage of the most popular inexpensive products. There is no bread. There are only expensive sweet buns that are eaten with tea. No meat and chicken. There is an expensive sausage.
There is no drinking milk. But there are yogurts, kefir and fermented baked milk. Almost no cereals: rice, millet, peas, pearl barley. But there is a lot of pasta. There are chicken eggs. But almost no coffee and tea. Alcoholic drinks were banned from selling. This decision was made by the local government.
I managed to buy:
- Flour — $0.45 per kg.
- Chicken eggs — $1.15 for 10 pieces
- Coffee “Nescafe” — $5 per 250 grams
- Tea “Ahmad” — $ 1.4 for 40 bags
- Pasta — $0.8 per 1 kg.
- Sunflower oil — $1 per 460 grams.
Since the beginning of the war, food has not risen in price.
Large chain stores, such as ATB, accept non-cash payments. However, small shops only take cash. It’s hard to get money from ATMs. People line up. 10-15 people at each ATM
Major local news
Shops stopped working around the clock. Now the work schedule is until 5-8 pm. The largest plant in the city, NKMZ, has suspended work until Monday.
Most of the public transport does not run. Buses do not carry people. Only the trolleybus runs. The trolleybus ride is free.
There are no signs that Kramatorsk is being prepared for defense. Only at the entrance to the military commissariat did the soldiers lay out a defensive fortification from sandbags.
All street lighting has been turned off in the city. Last night, taxi drivers were banned from working. There were rumors that there would be a landing. But it turned out to be fake.
We hope for the best.
