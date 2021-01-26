The Emporia High girls wrestling team took first place with 184 points at their tournament in Independence on Saturday.
Three Spartans won first place in their individual weight classes: Madelynn Griffin (126), Hannah Boa (143) and Megan Olson (235).
Evelin Geronimo (101) and Virginia Munoz (138) earned second-place finishes.
Taking home third-place awards were Adriana Santiago (101), Kalia Keosybounheuang (109), Caitlin Bolston (132) and Adriana Hernandez (155).
“The team performed very well and I could not be prouder of them,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “They wrestled their matches and gave all they had. They tried some of the newer moves we have been working on and had success. We have some small things to fix before Wednesday’s dual with Basehor Linwood.”
The Emporia High boys finished fifth of five at their home tournament, dropping duals to 5A Bishop Carroll and 6A Derby, Dodge City and Junction City.
Spartans Bobby Trujillo (182) and Dylan Stopp (220) won all four of their matches and Ethan Garate (170) went 3-1.
