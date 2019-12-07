Flint Hills Technical College’s Inspiring Wranglers campaign continues to grow and has received an additional gift of $200,000 from the Sunderland Foundation of Kansas City.
Sunderland’s donated $400,000 last year and that, along with several other contributions, brings the current campaign total up to $1,345,000.
The Sunderland Foundation was established in 1945 by Lester T. Sunderland. It focuses grants for planning, design, building construction, renovation, repairs and restoration of facilities with areas of interest in higher education, youth-serving agencies, health facilities, community buildings, museums, civic projects and energy-efficient, affordable housing projects
The goal of Inspiring Wranglers: The Campaign for Tomorrow’s Chefs, is to help students achieve success. The plan includes the renovation and expansion of Hospitality/Culinary Arts lab areas, including separate baking and culinary labs, dedicated classroom space and renovated student commons area.
The renovation and curriculum updates will allow the HCA program to become accredited by the American Culinary Federation and enable students to achieve “Chef Status” upon completing their associates degree in Hospitality/Culinary Arts from FHTC.
For more information about making a gift to the Inspiring Wranglers Campaign, please contact the FHTC Foundation at 341-1380 or visit fhtc.edu/foundation.
For more information about Flint Hills Technical College, go to fhtc.edu
