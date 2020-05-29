The Emporia Farmers Market will be making its long-awaited season debut from 8:30 - 10:30 am Saturday in the parking lot at 7th and Merchant.
In addition to the regular slate of fresh produce and locally made crafts, visitors can expect the morning to also play host to some COVID-19-related giveaways.
“We’ll be giving away facemasks to the first 30 customers this Saturday,” said Market Manager Jessica Hopkins. “The giveaway is just going to be a fun, one-time thing for opening day, but we should also have other vendors that will have custom face masks available for purchase as well.”
Realizing initial turnout may lag a bit as community members adapt to the reopening process at large, Hopkins said visitors could expect to see much of the same safety precautions at the market as they would at any other restaurant or business. She hopes prospective guests will also take personal responsibility, keeping mindful of their health before choosing to attend.
“We’re really encouraging customers to help make it a safe and healthy shopping experience for everyone ...” Hopkins said. “We will have sanitizer made available by the people at Trolley House throughout the market space at vendor tables and at the kiosks as well. We ask that customers keep their distance from others in line, as well as be patient and cooperative with vendors and their fellow shoppers. We know that there are going to be adjustments that need to be made and changes as the season goes on, so we’re just going to take things slow and encourage cooperation and support among our vendors and shoppers to make adjustments as needed.”
Barring additional changes, Saturday markets are expected to run each weekend until the end of October. Wednesday markets — slated to begin 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday — will run through the summer as well.
“We do feel like we maybe have a benefit over other businesses at this time simply because we’re an open-air market,” Hopkins said. “There is plenty of space for us to spread out in the parking lot, so I would encourage people to come out and see what we have to offer. Overall, we’re looking forward to a fun and safe market season and shopping experience for everybody.”
