The Emporia Gazette
Emergency crews responded to the report of a single-vehicle injury accident Monday afternoon north of Emporia.
Just before 2 p.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near the intersection of N. Highway 99 and Road L — near The Orchard. Law enforcement officials received a report of a reckless driver of a red Toyota Corolla. Sheriff Jeff Cope indicated the vehicle slid off the road at the curve of North Highway 99 and Road L and came to a rest in a section of trees on all four tires.
The driver was arrested under the suspicion of driving while under the influence. The Toyota Corolla was towed.
