Two Emporia musicians have turned a front porch into their live music performance stage.
Eric Martin and Matthew Cowan are cousins. Both hail from Emporia and both turned a childhood love of music into careers, taking after their uncle, Chuck Cowan.
Martin teaches guitar, keyboards, bass, ukulele and piano at Flint Hills Music — lately all via virtual platforms. Cowan recently moved back to Emporia along with his parents, David and Linda, following a successful career playing saxophone in New York City.
When stay-at-home restrictions went into place, closing performance venues and effectively canceling all live music performances, the pair continued to play at home individually until Martin pitched the idea of turning Cowan’s front porch into a performance venue.
“For both of us it’s really about the love of music,” Martin said. “We can’t play any gigs anywhere, so we figured we’ll just play the front porch.”
Music has been a constant in the lives of both cousins, but recently it’s become even more important. The Cowans returned to Emporia after Matthew suffered a heart attack. Although he recovered from the cardiac event, his brain was deprived of oxygen long enough to result in a traumatic brain injury (TBI) from which he is still recovering.
“I’ve been playing just to keep from going berserkoid but it’s part of the healing process for him,” Martin said of his cousin. “And the guy can frickin’ play - not a smidge of musical talent got taken away.”
Cowan, who also plays clarinet and flute, has multiple credits on jazz albums and performed with ensembles in New York. Sticking with the familiar, the porch concerts are mostly jazz standards with the occasional Beatles tune or television theme song.
The neighbors have been supportive of this improvised live music venue. Martin and Cowan often hear clapping from down the street after performing. And despite the unusual location, some things about live music never change.
“Someone’s already driven by and yelled, ‘Play Freebird!’,” Martin said with a chuckle. “That cracked me up. Heckled on the front porch.”
Martin and Cowan perform on the porch of Cowan’s home at 9th Avenue & Constitution Street on Sunday evenings beginning around 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome provided they observe social distancing and other safety protocols.
“As long as people are practicing distancing, they’re welcome to come listen,” Martin said. “We’re not wearing masks up there, so we have to stay 6 feet apart and be careful.”
Some performances are also livestreamed on Martin’s Facebook page: FB.com/eric.martin.14019338
Martin and Cowan both teach music and are accepting new students through Flint Hills Music or by emailing Martin at ericdevinmartin@gmail.com.
