The conversations began a little under two years ago. Then came the committee work and the sort of the relationship building that it takes to bring a national event to Emporia. After that, there was the arduous, drawn-out bid process and the waiting game that comes with it.
At the end of it all, Emporia State, its athletic department and the City of Emporia had something to show for it, and for the first time since 2006, the city can mark its calendars for Memorial Day Weekend in 2024 and 2026.
The NCAA Division-II Outdoor Track and Field championships are coming back to Emporia.
“It’s always exciting when you get a bid like this and get to have Emporia State and our community to be seen on the national scale,” said ESU Athletic Director Kent Weiser during a Monday morning media conference. “I don’t think it could have come at a better time as we all need something good to look forward to during this time of the pandemic.”
ESU has previously hosted the event on three occasions, all under the leadership of 11-time MIAA Coach of the Year David Harris, in 1995, 1999 and 2006. In the near future, Welch Stadium and Zola Witten Track will be home to a national championship twice more in a development that will provide a boost both to the university and Emporia.
In the midst of a year that has taken so much from Emporia, its university and the athletic department it so prides itself on, ESU has delivered a reason to look to the future.
“I like to live in the now and the present, but you’ve got to look forward to 2024 quite a bit right now,” said Head Track and Field Coach Steve Blocker. “We’re pretty pumped and I’m ready to go.”
The process of bringing a national championship back to ESU’s campus began a year and a half ago in conversations between Blocker and Weiser. Once their plan became solidified, through meetings with university officials such as President Allison Garrett and city officials, the work of executing the bid commenced.
In securing the selection, Blocker’s status within the world collegiate track and field turned out to be a difference maker.
First starting as an assistant at ESU in 2009, the ninth-year head coach has long been involved in committees and organizations at the national level, building relationships throughout the world of track and field and the NCAA along the way. The relationships Blocker has fostered, recent renovations to Welch Stadium and the school’s track and field facilities, and plenty of bureaucratic legwork were all a part of what culminated to ESU’s selection by the NCAA.
“It means a lot to me, personally,” Blocker said. This is something that will highlight our program.”
The opportunity to host two national events in the span of three years presents a potential boon for not only ESU and its track and field program, but also the city.
In hosting the Glass Blown Open, the world’s largest disc golf event, and DK, the cycling weekend that attracts riders from nearly 40 countries, Emporia has proven itself as a capable host city for a national event.
In May of 2024 and 2026, ESU and the City of Emporia estimates that some 750 athletes, 180 coaches and 100 NCAA officials will arrive in the city, with a significant sum of other visitors in family members, spectators and volunteers expected to arrive with them, as well.
Those attendees will frequent local hotels, restaurants and businesses, and will have the opportunity to explore Emporia and the surrounding Flint Hills region. A calculation by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Tourism suggests the economic impact of hosting the event will exceed $4 million dollars.
“We’ve had a lot of great success hosting world class events, bringing in visitors and athletes from around the world and this is just the next step,” said Emporia Vice Mayor Rob Gilligan. “Events like this get to be hosted by having a world class institution like ESU, with a great program like ESU Athletics.”
For ESU, the national championships will provide an opportunity to showcase itself on a national scale. When the entire world of Division-II collegiate track and field descends up on the campus and the city in those years, will be at the center of attention. The chance to host a national championship is both a certain revenue generator for an athletic department, that like so many around the country, has suffered the financial effects of COVID-19, and also a recruiting tool.
Not only will Blocker be able to sell prospective athletes the opportunity to compete in a national championship on their home campus, but coaches across ESU athletics will be able to show their recruits that the school is capable of hosting a marquee, national event.
“I think this will send a resounding message to our recruits.” Block said.
The year 2024 is still off in the distant future, and as COVID-19 rages on, the idea of several thousand visitors descending upon Emporia seems every further away. But with these two events on the calendar, the Emporia community has something to look forward to and an opportunity for the future on its hands.
“Three and a half years is a long way away, but it’s a short time away,” Weiser said. “When you have something to look forward to like that, it really raises spirits. Symbolically, this couldn’t have come at a better time.”
