Grammy Award winning artist Jesse McCartney performed at Emporia State University's Albert Taylor Hall Friday evening.
McCartney won the 2006 Grammy for Best Pop Performance -Male for his song "Beautiful Soul." He has also appeared on many TV shows including All My Children, Major Crimes, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Masked Singer.
