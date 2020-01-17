A female driver was transported to Newman Regional Health Friday morning following an injury accident.
At 5:37 a.m., the Emporia Police was notified of a rollover at mile-marker 128 on Interstate 35. The accident occurred while a yellow Suzuki had been traveling northbound, according to Sergeant Lisa Sage. The vehicle slid off the road and rolled over into a ditch.
The vehicle will remain there until road conditions improve. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, though poor road conditions are suspected. Whether other drivers were involved is also still under investigation.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Allen/Admire Fire Department and Lyon County Ambulance responded to an injury accident at 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of US Highway 56.
Marco Pereya-Holguin was driving a 2018 International box truck westbound on Highway 56 when he lost control on the slick roadway. The box truck slid into the south ditch, where it came to rest on its side. The box truck was transporting vehicle tires.
Pereya-Holguin experienced minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.