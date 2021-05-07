The fourth annual La Grind gravel bike races will return to Emporia this weekend.
The feature race will be the two-day stage race, which will include 100 miles on Saturday and 60 miles on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Panaracer 100-Mile Dash will take place on Saturday and the Harshman Construction 60-mile Endurance Challenge and 25-Mile Fun Ride will take place on Sunday.
“Both days are going to go out south of town. Saturday, they’ll be out around the old AT&T tower. Sunday they’ll be out again down around Madison and come back through Olpe back into Emporia,” said Tom Hayden, a La Grind promoter.
In addition to the races — which will start in front of High Gear Cyclery — there will be an award ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“Other than that we’re not doing anything, trying to keep the Lyon County Health Department happy and not have everybody lingering around for too long,” Hayden said.
La Grind 2021 will be a return to normal after the event was limited to a single-day 100-mile race last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayden said that 200 cyclers are registered across all races this weekend, which was the maximum that would be allowed.
This year, La Grind will honor Steve Henry, an Emporia resident and La Grind supporter who passed away in a car accident in March. The checkpoint and “feedzone” has been named in honor of Henry and will supply cyclists with pretzels, chips, pickles, water, Maurten Gels, Coke, cookies, pickle juice, electrolyte tabs and Chamois Butt’r.
All proceeds from La Grind registrations will support Handlebars of Hope, which the La Grind website describes as “a non-profit 501(c)(3) bicycle outreach ministry designed to give hope to those in need, locally and in Mexico.”
“We’ve given away bikes to people in need here locally, worked with the different school districts, given away bikes at Christmas time,” Hayden said. “And they’ve taken, gosh, at this time, probably close to 800 bikes or more to Mexico and provided the needy with bikes down there. ... [For] the poorest of the poor in Mexico, a bike is their only mode of transportation and it actually will provide people with the ability to get a job and support themselves in Mexico.”
More information about La Grind can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/ridelagrind or online at https://www.ridelagrind.com.
