The Chase County Old School Development District has altered its upcoming Holiday Tables and Trees event to make it safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opportunities to visit will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Nov. 28. Call 913-481- 0974 to schedule a private, self-guided tour for your group only — no one else in attendance while you wander — for a 45 minute block of time between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday. Times are already being reserved so call soon.
Because this is a much-needed fundraiser to install heat and plumbing for restrooms, suggested donations are $10 for guests ages 10 and up and $5 for children ages 3 - 9, which can be paid at the door.
This holiday event actually offers two opportunities. First, enjoy 15 lovely indoor holiday displays by local individuals, groups and businesses plus ten decorated trees in the outdoor courtyard. Take time to vote for on your favorite display and shop the school related holiday decor. Enjoy the paintings that our artist board member, Alison Johnson is doing of the school.
Second, tour the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School with mementos including a 1960's - 70's classroom set up and over 50 school trophies from as early at the 1940's. Don't miss the expansive attic and beautiful open staircase.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
If possible, please provide a mailing address with your donation so we can send you a tax receipt and a thank you with an original art work of the historic school painted by artist Alison Johnson, one of our board members. Including an email address allows us to keep you on our contact list. For those who no longer itemize their charitable giving, the CARES Act allows taxpayers to deduct donations to charity of up to $300 on their 2020 federal tax return, even though they take the standard deduction.
- Donations may be sent to Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845, payable to the Chase County Old School Development District or CCOSDD.
- Or, donations may be sent payable to Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial, Ste B, Emporia, KS 66801, with CCOSDD in the memo or online at https://www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm. Those interested in donating personal property may call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304 for details.
- Donations may also be made through PayPal by sending to oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com or going to our website http://www.oldschooldevelopment.com and clicking the ‘donate’ button.
- Memorials may be set up to go to CCOSDD.
