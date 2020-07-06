Staff at Abundant Harvest say they will now be offering free food giveaways throughout August thanks to the overwhelming turnouts — and success — experienced during the first few events.
Giveaways are now tentatively slated to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday and July 22 as well as Aug. 12 and 26. Boxes passed out by volunteers typically consist of dairy products and fresh produce, and may sometimes feature pastries and snack cakes from Hostess depending on available supply. According to Abundant Harvest Director Lee Alderman, the decision to start hosting the giveaways on a bi-weekly basis was made to encourage visitors to “make the most of” their boxes.
“We’re going to start doing them every two weeks because we found out people may have been getting a little too much milk and produce to use within a seven-day period,” Alderman said. “We don’t want anyone to feel guilty for wasting food, and we also don’t want any of the truly generous donations to not go to the people that need them the most.”
At times, lines for the giveaways have stretched as far south as Bunge, causing a bit of frustration for local residents looking to leave their homes. Moving forward, Alderman hopes visitors remain courteous of others and aware of their surroundings.
“We’re still sorting out the line situation a bit, but people have done their best to stop blocking driveways, which has been good,” Alderman said. “I’d ask that people keep doing that obviously, and also that they do their best not to get in the way of the regular flow of traffic — which I understand might be difficult. Still, everyone should realize that they’ll all be able to get their boxes. We have more than enough, it’s just a matter of time and patience.”
Those looking to get involved with the giveaways — or for other volunteer opportunities — can contact Abundant Harvest, 1028 Whittier St., at 342-7439. Each event requires at least 40-50 sets of helping hands.
“If anybody wants to volunteer, they can come out on the Wednesday s we’re offering food at 2:30 and we’ll try to get them assigned to a volunteer station,” Alderman said. “It takes about 40 or 50 people to completely unload the semi and help put the food into cars. It usually takes about two to two-and-a-half hours to do all that, so we’re looking for people that can work hard and keep at it in the heat. Every little bit helps.”
