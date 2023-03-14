Visit Emporia and the Community Arts Alliance have announced $20,675 in funding for five community art projects this year, Visit Emporia announced Tuesday.
The projects include:
- $1,000 Barriletes Gigantes
- $1,000 Art Market Entrance for Halfway to Everywhere
- $5,675 Faces of Emporia Photo Wall
- $6,000 Trolley House Community Mural
- $7,000 Hispanic Heritage Mural
According to Visit Emporia, "Barriletes Gigantes" is a giant kite project.
"Kites will be built during the year and launched during Empovía Sept. 23, at Peter Pan Park," the release stated.
"Faces of Emporia" is a photography project that will require community participation. Photos will be adhered to the south side of the Nick Jacob American Family Insurance Building.
The mural on the north side of the Trolley House Distillery building includes local landscape and history, and the Hispanic Heritage mural will be on the east facing wall of Taqueria El Marmol at 23 E. Sixth Avenue.
Visit Emporia created the Community Arts Alliance in 2022 to work towards enriching and promoting Emporia through the arts. Two projects have already been completed through the alliance: the Emporia First Friday community mural project on the Earthly Delights building, 105 E. 12th Avenue, and the murals created by local artist Deon Morrow on the walls of the stage building in Las Casitas Park.
Current members of the alliance include local area artists and representatives from Trox Gallery and Gifts, Emporia First Friday, Emporia Arts Council, Kansas Free for Arts, A&A Sign Writing, Emporia State University, and Flint Hills Technical College.
