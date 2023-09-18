The driver involved in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 56 last week died Monday morning.
His death was announced Monday afternoon by his employer, Exodus Disposal.
Tim Savage, 56, of Vassar was driving a garbage truck westbound in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 56 when one the passenger side tires went off of the edge of the roadway. The truck rolled onto the passenger side and came to a rest in the north ditch. Savage complained of a head wound, but was otherwise stable when he was taken via Lyon County EMS to Newman Regional Health. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
“It is so hard to announce the passing of our driver, Tim Savage,” they said in the post. “He was in an accident last Thursday and he succumbed to his injuries this morning. Please keep Tim and his family in your prayers.”
