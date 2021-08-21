Hundreds of Hornets are making their way back to the nest.
With classes starting Monday, Emporia State University students began moving into their residence halls Friday morning, a process that will continue throughout the weekend.
Cass Coughlin, ESU Director of Residential Life, said that — although Friday was a cloudy, humid day with mosquitoes out in full force and although on-campus living won’t be back to normal like he’d hoped at the end of last school year — it was still great to bring back the students to the residence halls.
“The parents’ and students’ attitudes have been really good,” Coughlin said. “It’s exciting to have them here. They bring an energy. It’s why we do what we do. And so it’s fun to have the students get here and get their stuff in and things are going pretty well.”
Coughlin said that in a typical year, over 100 volunteers — called Hornet Helpers — would be on hand to assist students with unloading their vehicles and settling into their dorm rooms. However, that wasn’t “pandemic friendly” and could have ended up with a good deal of required contact tracing.
“It’s self move-in, but we communicate with the students and their families throughout the summer and people today really showed up ready and organized,” he said. “The students put in the time and energy and come prepared so it’s actually going so far so smoothly.”
Incoming freshmen and transfer students moved in on Friday and returning students will do so through the weekend. One of the first-year Hornets moving into the Towers Complex was Cassie Winsler, a freshman theater major from Gardner.
Winsler chose Emporia State because of “how beautiful the campus is,” she said. “It’s not too big but it’s not too small. It’s that nice homey feel to it.”
While she hasn’t spent much time in Emporia before, she said that she’s looking forward to making new friends on campus. Additionally, this will be her first time living away from home, which she described as “exciting and nerve-racking.”
Isaiah Durman is a junior from Joplin, Mo., majoring in health and human performance and pre-physical therapy. He actually transferred to ESU prior to the spring 2021 semester and ran for the Hornet track and field team.
“I have a cousin that went here. She really liked it,” he said. “I just kind of heard good things about it from everyone so I really wanted to try it. My last semester here was really good. I really enjoyed it and I just wanted to be back here.”
Durman said that he was excited to get to know new people, have new experiences in a new place and compete with the ESU cross country team this fall.
Like last year, life in the residence halls will look different than it normally does. Some COVID-19 mitigation strategies from the 2020-21 school year — such as safely yet awkwardly spaced out furniture and occupancy limits in shared spaces — have gone away, but masks will still be required within the buildings except for when residents are in their rooms, showering, eating or sleeping.
“We really encourage students to get vaccinated if they aren’t already,” Coughlin added. “We’ll continue to do our cleaning and following the CDC guidelines on things that keep the environment as healthy as possible.”
Coughlin acknowledged that last year no one necessarily enjoyed wearing masks in the residence halls, but that students were “90-whatever percent of the time compliant” with the requirement and that the measure seemed to be effective in keeping everyone safe.
“We were really fortunate in terms of we never had any significant outbreaks in the residence halls,” he said. “We had residents who tested positive for COVID last year but there was never that spread. … So the strategies that we had last year worked and we anticipate that what we have in place this year will also help extend that as long as, again, it’s really dependent on residents doing their part.”
Durman experienced residence hall life with masks last semester and said he understood why the requirement was in place, even if he didn’t enjoy it.
“It’s annoying, I don’t really like it, but it’s needed,” he said with a shrug.
The fall semester begins Monday morning. Emporia Main Street will be hosting a Welcome Back Block Party for ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students in the 800 block of Commercial Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m. that evening.
