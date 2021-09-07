Thirty-nine new positives and 21 recoveries kept Lyon County's active cases over 120 Tuesday afternoon.
Of the 122 currently active cases, 32 are patients ages 1 - 11, 17 are patients ages 12 - 17 and nine are patients ages 18 - 23.
There are currently five hospitalizations.
Out of 122 active cases, 19 are considered to be breakthrough cases at this time, with seven receiving Janssen, six receiving Moderna and six receiving Pfizer.
Collectively, there have been 124 breakthrough cases: 35 were Janssen, 62 were Moderna and 27 were Pfizer.
