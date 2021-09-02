COTTONWOOD FALLS -- Chase County turned in its best football season in school history in 2020 and it wasn’t enough.
Why?
“It’s never enough,” said sixth-year head coach Brody VanDegrift.
The acronym I.N.E., which represents that sentiment, has become the Bulldogs’ team motto this year. When it came down to it in 2020, an 8-3 season that ended with a 70-26 loss to eventual state champion Little River in the 8-Man Division I playoffs was simply insufficient.
“How we prepared and what we did wasn’t enough,” VanDegrift said. “So we’re taking that attitude and we’re going to continue down the road with it.”
That road has led the Bulldogs to this season, where they intend to exceed everything they did in 2020 with five starters returning both on offense and defense.
They’ve got junior quarterback Mitch Budke coming back. Last year, Budke made teams pay with his hands and feet and then some as he rushed for more than 1,000 yards, passed for more than 1,000 yards and led the team in tackles.
Sophomore Brock Griffin made a name for himself as Chase County’s starting linebacker and running back in 2020 while nearly the entire offensive line returns from last year.
“We have a great nucleus of guys,” VanDegrift said.
But beyond the big names, VanDegrift said his team has significant depth, more than it’s had since he’s been around. With 23 kids out for football, this is the first time VanDegrift has ever had more than 20 on his roster, and many of them have varsity experience.
While not everyone who starts for the Bulldogs will be hardened veterans, their head coach is still excited about what they have to offer.
Cal Kohlmeier transferred to Chase County from Emporia last year but was unable to join the team then. He’s “a phenomenal athlete,” according to VanDegrift, and is poised to see the field on both sides of the ball.
Emiliana Zuniga only played in one game as a freshman in 2020, when a COVID-19 outbreak forced him to step up and play on the offensive line against Little River.
“He stepped up, and this year, so far in practice, he’s just absolutely shown that he wants to be the man on the offensive line,” VanDegrift said.
But strangely, despite its depth, Chase County will be very young this season as only three of its 23 players are seniors. Last year’s varsity group was mostly freshmen and sophomores and this year it will be primarily sophomores and juniors.
While a squad that is bursting with talent, potential and youth is cause for excitement, it can also be cause for some concern.
“I think our biggest liability is our maturity level and that’s a big deal for me,” VanDegrift said. “That’s my job, right? As the head coach, I take full responsibility for how prepared our team is week in and week out, and with those young guys, we’ve got to spend a lot more time getting ready. It’s how we prepare and what we prepare for.”
The success of last year’s historic season gave the Bulldogs confidence about what they could accomplish in the future while the crushing losses to Little River, Lebo and Madison were a reminder that they still have a ways to go. Those have been the driving motivations for Chase County as it readies the troops for another opportunity at greatness.
“We had a lot of time over the summer break and stuff like that to digest what happened and spend some time looking at football,” VanDegrift said. “I think our guys are confident in the fact they know their plays inside and out. We understand our concepts and that we’re going to win. We have the mindset of a winner.”
While they’re aiming high, the Bulldogs will also be playing with heavy hearts this year, as assistant coach Brady Stout passed away July 24 after fighting cancer for three years.
“He was a huge part of our program,” VanDegrift said. “Coach Stout started around the same time I did. He touched those kids’ lives in a positive way.”
Ever since Stout’s diagnosis, the Chase County football team has honored him by having Stout Strong Nights, wherein coaches wear yellow shirts and players wear yellow socks. VanDegrift said those will continue this year.
