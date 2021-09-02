Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.