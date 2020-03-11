There is a vast array of music that may play in the background on a small stereo system during the Emporia State women’s basketball practices.
Tuesday afternoon’s work, however, featured a soundtrack of nothing else outside of “One Shining Moment.”
The tune that is a staple for viewers of the NCAA Championship Game television broadcast.
ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn hopes that can serve as a powerful motivator as much as anything for his squad as it approaches the NCAA Central Region Tournament, set to begin Friday in Warrensburg, Mo.
“When you think about March basketball, you think about NCAA Tournaments and you think about having chances to win National Championships,” Wynn said. “All of us grew up listening to that song, you hear that song on the Monday Night Championship Games in Division I. We want our players to be able to hear it in Division II.
“For our players, we just want to remind them that this is what we’re playing for. We want to be able to hoist a trophy and be able to hear this song playing if we have an opportunity to get to Birmingham. It’s something we’re trying to strive to do. I think going into the NCAA Tournament, you try to make your players realize that every single aspect of it, you try to use everything you can as motivation to get there. We all want to be there playing on that championship night and be able to hear that song.”
First up on the agenda will be fifth-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Savage Storm won the Great American Conference Tournament, riding a hot handed shooting that finished first in field goal percentage (46 percent) and 3-point percentage (38 percent) in the league.
SEOSU also brings the conference’s two leading scorers in Katie Webb (18.7 ppg) and Kamryn Cantwell (15.8 ppg). Cantwell was the tournament’s MVP.
ESU senior Mollie Mounsey also racked up spectacular numbers in the MIAA Tournament, scoring a tournament record 87, including a pair of 30-point efforts.
They’ll face a Lady Hornet team that played all three contests in their conference tournament one year after falling in the opener of both postseason tournaments last year.
“I thought we did a good job of competing,” Wynn said. “We stayed in the moment the whole time, we stayed connected pretty well for the most part. I felt like we had different people step up and contribute and give us points and minutes and all that stuff when we needed it. I think that our players gained some confidence that ... we can go into a tournament setting, we can get to the championship game. That’s what we’re looking at here, we’ve got to go win three games. You’ve got to do a few other things right to be able to close it out and win it but ... we know that we’re capable.”
“They’ve got multiple players that can shoot the ball from the perimeter, they’re a high-level 3-point shooting team. For us defensively, we’re going to have to do a tremendous job of covering those guys and guarding them. They won their league and it’s been a very competitive GAC Conference this year ... I know it’s going to be a tough challenge. We’re going to have to somehow try to keep them from making a ton of threes against us. We can’t let them get to the free throw line. (We’re) going to have to do a good job of contesting all their shots (and) can’t give them any open looks or they’re going to knock them down.”
As a freshman, senior Morgan Laudan got to win the MIAA Tournament with ESU as well as advancing to the Regional Championship Game. She and fellow senior Jessica Wayne hope to lift their team back into that position.
“The more games you can win in the postseason, the better you feel about your team,” Laudan said. “One game at a time, we can get this W, then string a couple together, that’s postseason.”
ESU played well last weekend, but the goal is to play even better as the opposition also grows tougher and tougher.
“We played really good this weekend and I think we can definitely build off of that,” Mounsey said. “Our ultimate goal is to hold the trophy at the regional tournament. We did a lot of things well at the MIAA Tournament, but ... in the Central Missouri game, we let up on defense a little bit and I think we can definitely improve on that (and) we can make a good run.”
