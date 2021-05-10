Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow continued a 22-years-long tradition when eight Emporia High School seniors were awarded college scholarships. The scholarships were awarded during a ceremony held at the Emporia Arts Center, Saturday afternoon.
Margarita Alejandra Alvarez, Cristian Aguilar, Camila Carrillo, Julie Perez, Lester Rodriguez, Angela Santos, Ariana Santiago and Jazmin Sotelo each received scholarships, which are open to all Hispanic students who have at least one parent of Hispanic parentage. While students must have a GPA of at least 2.5 to qualify, HOTT spokesperson Sally Sanchez said the GPA range far exceed that range with averages of 3.74 and above.
"Every year, it just seems to get higher," Sanchez said of the applicants' GPA range.
HOTT has awarded more than $95,000 in scholarships to help 291 students pursue higher education. Sanchez said higher education was something that was extremely meaningful to her and her family. Her father ensured that all six of his children would know the value of an education by showing them what it would look like to be a migrant field worker.
"Field work is probably so much different now than what it was, but oh my goodness, you think about Tyson," she said. "My dad worked at Tyson as a refrigeration technician, but I have so many families that come to me and say, 'I don't want my kids to work at Tyson. I want better for them.' That, to me, is harder than field work."
That's not to say that college will be easy, Sanchez said. And that was something that 2018 EHS graduate Gustavo Murillo-Espinoza told the scholarship recipients Saturday during his keynote speech.
Murillo-Espinoza, a past HOTT scholarship recipient himself, is currently majoring in biology at the University of Kansas. He told the EHS seniors to find things they were passionate in at college and get involved on their respective campuses.
That's something that he didn't do right away and, because of that, Murillo-Espinoza said it was difficult at first to make connections with other students who shared his interests.
Looking at the eight college-bound faces in the room, Murillo-Espinoza said he was proud of their accomplishments.
"I am very, very proud of you," he said. "I see the future and I can't wait to see what each and every one of you does."
Seniors who choose to attend Emporia State University or Flint Hills Technical College also receive matching scholarships on top of their HOTT award. Five of the eight award winners will be attending ESU in the fall.
"It's so awesome for the students who are attending those schools," Sanchez said. "We didn't have any students attending FHTC this year, but they match the scholarships, too."
This year, the Lopez-Garcia family also provided a matching scholarship.
For more information of HOTT, follow @HOTTofEmporia on Facebook or visit www.hottfiesta.com.
