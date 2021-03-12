Julia Jeanne Irwin Haney Fleming of Miami, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday, March 4th, 2021, while resting peacefully at her home. She lived a spectacular 97 years filled with grace.
Jeanne was born November 25th, 1923, in Lansing, Kansas, to James Ferdinand and Garland Andrews Irwin. Her adventurous life took her to many different states and countries, settling ultimately in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Jeanne was owner and Chairman of the Board of Security Bank & Trust Company in Miami, Oklahoma; Member of PEO chapter DR in Miami, Oklahoma; and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Miami, Oklahoma.
Jeanne was preceded in death by husbands, Jefferson H. Haney and James P. Fleming: two sons, Dean Haney and Jay Haney; siblings, Betty Irwin Nave, Myra Lee Irwin Love, Jack Irwin and Jim Irwin.
Jeanne is survived by one sister, Carolyn Irwin Perry of Emporia, Kansas and one brother, Scott Irwin and wife Sophie, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jeanne is also survived by children, Joseph Haney and wife Elaine of Grand Junction, Colorado; Patty Strasheim of Jackson, Wyoming; Carol Carden and husband Pat of Miami, Oklahoma; Mary Kay McCoy of Miami, Oklahoma and Ginger Haney Burnham and husband Robert of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jeffrey Fleming of Homestead, Florida; Wendy Fleming of Homestead, Florida; Laura Fleming Oberlender and husband Bernie of Hollywood, Florida. She has 12 grandchildren, Jessica Haney Wireman and husband Paul of Wyoming; Jeff Stevens and wife Amy of Arkansas; Diana Haney Baham and husband Ryan of Colorado; Josh Haney and fiancé Charlotte of Wyoming; Steven Carden of New Mexico; Ian Haney and wife Peggy of Colorado; James Stevens of Missouri; Philip Carden and wife Meredith of North Carolina; Libbey Haney of Arkansas; Emily Carden and fiancé Ty of Washington DC; Becca Carden of Massachusetts; Lee Haney of Arkansas. Jeanne also lived for her eleven “Great Grand Joys” and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in honor of Jeanne to the First Presbyterian Church, 1410 NE Veterans Blvd, Miami, Oklahoma, Heifer International.org or Miami Public School Enrichment Foundation, 26 North Main St., Miami, Oklahoma 74354.
