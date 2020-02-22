“Loki: Where Mischief Lies” by Mackenzi Lee, Marvel Press, 2019, $17.99.
Before the days of going toe-to-toe with the Avengers, a younger Loki is desperate to prove himself heroic and capable, while it seems everyone around him suspects him of inevitable villainy and depravity . . . except for Amora. Asgard's resident sorceress-in-training feels like a kindred spirit — someone who values magic and knowledge, who might even see the best in him.
But when Loki and Amora cause the destruction of one of Asgard's most prized possessions, Amora is banished to Earth, where her powers will slowly and excruciatingly fade to nothing. Without the only person who ever looked at his magic as a gift instead of a threat, Loki slips further into anguish and the shadow of his universally-adored brother, Thor.
When Asgardian magic is detected in relation to a string of mysterious murders on Earth, Odin sends Loki to investigate. As he descends upon 19th-century London, Loki embarks on a journey that leads him to more than just a murder suspect, putting him on a path to discover the source of his power — and who he's meant to be.
Mackenzi Lee, author of popular young adult novels "A Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue" and "A Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy," has undertaken a daunting task by bringing to life one of Marvel’s most popular villains. I would say that she was absolutely successful in creating a story that expands on what readers might recognize from the Marvel movies and introduces a colorful cast of supporting characters.
I very much enjoyed the extent to which Lee explored the opposing forces that shape Loki’s personality in an attempt to explain his actions as an adult. I imagine it can be very difficult to write a story when the readers already know what’s going to happen in the future (in this book, Thor and Loki are teens), but Lee manages to keep it interesting and fresh. I picked up the book on a whim and was surprised by how fast-paced it was. The story was a delightful mix of mythology, historical fiction and murder mystery.
Mackenzi Lee is currently slated to write two more books for Marvel Press, and if they’re anything like "Loki: Where Mischief Lies," I look forward to reading them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.