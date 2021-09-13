The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced both date and theme for the 43rd Annual Community Christmas Parade.
The parade date is Tuesday, Nov. 30 and the theme is “Cheer Up, Dude! It’s a Grinch Christmas!”.
Due to the pandemic, a parade was not held in 2020, the first skip in the event’s four decade history. The Chamber is actively seeking float entries for the parade, which will again be held in downtown Emporia, between Sixth and Twelfth Avenues on Commercial Street, beginning at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to return to a much-loved Emporia tradition, and we are sure that a Grinch Christmas Parade will bring the Christmas spirit alive again in downtown Emporia," Jeanine McKenna, president and CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce said.
The 43rd Parade Entry Guidelines and Entry Form are available online at emporiakschamber.org and hard copy forms are available at the Chamber office. Parade float entries can be submitted online or mailed or dropped off to the Emporia Chamber of Commerce at 719 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.