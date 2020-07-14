Bryon Smiley, 37, was born in Topeka, but was raised and grew up in Emporia, Kansas. After battling depression and anxiety himself, Smiley will trek a journey across the country to raise awareness about mental health starting Wednesday.
"I am doing this to challenge myself to raise awareness [about] depression and anxiety and the damage it causes to the people," Smiley said. "I have dealt with it my entire life and I think that it's a chance to help myself and a chance to help others."
Smiley's dog, Iris, will also hike and accompany him along the journey. Iris was a year-old stray dog, but now Iris is a fully licensed service dog.
Together, they will be hiking across several states — starting in Bandon, Oregon, going through Emporia, and ending in Miami, Florida. This will be Smiley's first time doing a coast-to-coast hike. The trip will take approximately four to five months to complete.
In regard to COVID-19, he "[has been] worried about travel-bans and county restrictions for leisure activities," but his hike will mainly be isolated with Iris, aside from getting supplies along the way.
"It's going to be a challenge regardless," he said. "I am more nervous about the state of the world and the way it's been more so than an animal attack."
Smiley has created a FaceBook page and a YouTube channel to document his journey.
"The only reason I set up a [Facebook] page is because people do want to help... I have not asked for a cent, but there are good people out there that have donated."
He also plans to upload videos on his channel regularly.
"I have a lot of time coming up to do it," Smiley said.
Smiley's Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/277769796599386. The page has an additional link to donate money for his journey. His YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/channel/UCZUulZRKGn_c1nbfw0r3yng.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.