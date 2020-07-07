Emporia State University raised more than $6,000 with its inaugural ESU Hornets Virtual Freedom 5K run/walk over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Nearly 300 people across 21 states participated in the event, running a combined 932 miles between Friday and Sunday.
"From Georgia to Alaska and New York to California, Hornet Nation joined together over the holiday weekend to show their support for Emporia State Athletics with their feet and their wallet," ESU Athletics said in a written release. "A total of 294 people officially signed up for the walk while several more chose not to run but still helped out Emporia State Athletics by making a donation through the ESU Foundation."
While the race served as a fundraiser, there were also some prizes up for grabs. Former ESU athletic trainer and tennis student-athlete Emily Huston won an Adidas prize pack for being the furthest participant from campus, completing her 5K in Fairbanks, Alaska. Former track and field athletes Luke and Jonel (Rossbach) Rodina signed up for the race while stationed in Japan, but were transferred back to the United States and ran in Rhode Island.
Proceeds from the ESU Hornets Virtual Freedom 5K will go to the Creating Champions fund for scholarship support and positioning our student-athletes to thrive in their sport and the classroom.
