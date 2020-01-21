Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St, 11:36 a.m.
Communications offense, 300 Melody Ln., 3:51 p.m.
Counterfeiting, 500 Mechanic St., 5:10 p.m.
Prowler, 500 E. 12th Ave., 6:09 p.m.
Missing person, 900 E. Logan Ave., 8:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, 800 W. 6th Ave., 11:09 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:10 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, W. 10th Ave. and Congress St., 1:22 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 300 Wiltshire Ln., 5:03 a.m.
Counterfeiting, 900 Merchant St., 9:47 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Sick person, address and time redacted
Non-injury accident, 2100 Morningside Dr., 1:44 p.m.
Controlled substance/possession, 1300 Merchant St., 3:00 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Peyton St., 3:38 p.m.
Medical assist, address and time redacted
Disorderly conduct, 800 W. 8th Ave., 7:02 p.m.
Public urination, 500 Commercial St., 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
Communications offense, 10 E. 6th Ave., 12:51 a.m.
Public urination, 10 E. 6th Ave., 1:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, 800 W. 6th Ave., 1:21 a.m.
Alcohol offense, E. 6th Ave. and Mechanic St., 2:03 a.m.
Unlawful transportation, 400 Merchant St., 2:28 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Sherman St., 10:38 a.m.
Injury accident, 200 Congress St., 10:52 a.m.
Monday
Violation of protection order, address and time redacted
Sheriff
Friday
Non-injury accident, 700 Road 345, Allen, 9:15 a.m.
Locate attempt, 600 Sylvan St., 10:25 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 10th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 8:41 p.m.
Battery against law enforcement officer, 400 Mechanic St., 10:52 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1400 I-35, Reading, 1:04 a.m.
Injury accident, N. Highway 99 and Road 370, Admire, 2:00 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 175 and Road S., 6:26 p.m.
Grass fire, 1400 I-35, Neosho Rapids, 7:16 p.m.
Grass fire, 1400 I-35, Reading, 7:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, 2700 Road L, 9:48 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft - late report, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 12:59 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1200 Sunnyslope St., 1:05 p.m.
Saturday
Theft - late report, 2200 Prairie St., 12:45 a.m.
Burglary - vehicle, 2000 Meadowlark Ln., 9:47 a.m.
Criminal damage, 800 State St., 9:59 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Theft - late report, 600 5th St., Americus, 11:38 p.m.
Sunday
Theft - late report, 100 Locust St., Americus, 2:52 p.m.
Courts
Zoe Dyer, 1520 Washington St., yield to vehicle on right (uncontrolled), Jan. 14
Dominick Urban, 909 Constitution St., disorderly conduct, Jan. 14
Javier Cruz-Gonzalez, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., disobey traffic control device, Jan. 15
Jami Dakin, 11 Locust Ln., inattentive driving, Jan. 15
Kathleen Williams, 909 Constitution St., speeding and no proof of insurance, Jan. 16
David Moore, 1325 Adams St., Lyndon, improper backing, Jan. 16
Douglas Buckman, 309 Oak St., Council Grove, fail to maintain single lane, transport open container and DUI, Jan. 16
Jesus Trillo-Hurtado, 923 Sylvan St., drive without lights displayed and no driver’s license, Jan. 16
Ashley Bell, 1024 Mary St., domestic violence, Jan. 16
Brandon Oller, 717 Market St., theft, Jan. 16
Angel Ayala, 217 S. Constitution St., speeding and no driver’s license, Jan. 17
Timothy Sanders, 219 S. East St., theft, Jan. 17
Isaiah Metcalfe, 807 Exchange St., urination in public, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Jan. 19
Kyle Goodwin, 740 S.W. Jewell Ave., Topeka, urination in public and open container in public, Jan. 18
Lisa Stouall, 6 Union St., inattentive driving and no proof of insurance, Jan. 18
Michael Myers, 306 Wiltshire Ln., domestic battery, Jan. 18
Lexlee Wolburn, 811 State St., domestic battery, Jan. 18
John Burton, 108 Rural St., speeding, possession of THC and paraphernalia, Jan. 18
Mark Hatfield, 657 Township Line Rd., Poplar Bluff, MO, DUI and transportation of alcoholic liquor, Jan. 19
Nidia Umana-Martinez, 1108 E. 11th Ave., drive without lights and no driver’s license, Jan. 19
David Johnson, 3663 W. 18th Ave., unlawful use of driver’s license and MIP, Jan. 19
Brett Sage, 612 Union St., open container in public, Jan. 19
Donald Hensley, 301 Sherman St., stop sign, Jan. 19
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
