The Emporia City Commission has a full agenda when it meets 11 a.m. Wednesday in the city commission chamber, including discussions on a development agreement with Red Brick LLC.
Red Brick LLC is being developed by Johnny Brown of Brownstone 3 Development LLC out of Topeka. Contracts for a 33.70-acre tract of land located just south of the US Highway 50 roundabout near Graphic Arts Road were signed in Feb. 2020. It’s being developed by Brown Stone 3. A pizza restaurant and other chains have been promised there, as well as a hotel.
Discussions about Red Brick LLC include approval of a development agreement, issuance of bonds and amending, supplementing and reinstating main traffic ways.
Other discussions set for Wednesday include appointing members to the Emporia Public Library’s board of trustees and approval of a 24-inch waterline design contract with BG Consultants.
Commissioners will also consider an ordinance for a final plat on the Mahtropolis addition.
Following the action session, the commission will move into a study session in conference room 1AB.
Items up for discussion include an update on the city’s health insurance, log redesign, discussions about establishing a storm water utility fee and the South Arundel sanitary sewer project.
A full agenda and supporting documents can be viewed online at http://www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/city-commission/minutes-agendas.
