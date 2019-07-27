Loa J. Swift, 77, died July 25, 2019, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls. She was born January 31, 1942, in Strong City, KS, to Alfred and Hazel (Bourland) Cahoone. Loa retired as a receptionist in the healthcare industry. Her hobbies included watching KU basketball, College Basketball, and Chiefs Football. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On October 3, 1959, she married Jerry D. Swift in Strong City. They shared 41 years of marriage before his death on November 14, 2000.
Loa is survived by: daughters, Lisa Vega and husband Mike of Strong City, Shannon Woodward and husband Micah of Joplin, MO; grandchildren, Nicole D. (Ryan) Dvorak, Nick Vega, Abbey Vega, Quenton Criqui, Matthew Denner, Erica (Brandon) Raple; several great-grandchildren including, Parker Dvorak, Layla Criqui, and Braylee Raple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Max Cahoone.
Cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life visitation will be 6:30-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorials may be made to Emporia Sertoma Club for the Sertoma Miniature Train, in care of the funeral home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.