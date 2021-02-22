USD 252 Southern Lyon County Superintendent Michael Argabright is the first of three candidates interviewing for the position of superintendent in the Emporia Public Schools District.
Argabright will be interviewing with the USD 253 Board of Education Monday morning.
According to a written release from the district, candidates were selected "based on their fit with desired characteristics that were developed with input from focus groups and an online community survey utilized during the search process."
Argabright has served as the Superintendent of Schools for USD 252 Southern Lyon County for 15 years. He previously served as a principal for 16 years in USD 389 Eureka at the Junior-Senior High School and as an assistant principal/athletic director there for three years.
The board of education will conclude interviews on Tuesday, Feb. 23. They will then determine which candidate is the best fit for the superintendent position in USD 253, Emporia Public Schools.
