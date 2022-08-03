Ada Bethene Lord of Madison died Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home in Madison. She was 89.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Sauder Community Center in Madison. VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison has the arrangements.
