Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 98F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.