Charles Richard “Rick” Lemm, 73, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at University Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born July 22, 1948, in Marshall, he was the son of the late Jewel White Lemm and Nellie Francis Jolliff Lemm. Rick grew up in the Marshall area and the Granite City, IL area. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969 during Vietnam and was then a barber instructor from 1975 to 1977. On February 13, 1975, he married Lisa Karol Anderson who survives of the home. Rick began his career as an over the road truck driver in 1979 with Eidson and Ussery and was then an owner/operator driver for over 30 years retiring in 2010.
Rick is survived by his wife, Lisa and their two daughters, Richelle Birk (Jason) and grandchildren, Ashton Edwards, Jayden Birk and Rhiana Birk of Emporia, KS, and Stephanie Roslin (Shiloh) and grandchildren, Shelton Roslin, Shyanne Roslin, Skyeley Roslin and Sumnter Roslin of Lithia, FL; his daughter from a previous marriage, Shannon Cox of Golden, CO, and grandchildren, Quintin Thero and Katie Jenson of Topeka, KS; a step daughter, Dawn Reitz (Craig) and grandchildren, Kaylie Reitz and Zachary Reitz of Lakewood, CA; a sister, Phyllis Hayes (Gary) of Kirbyville, MO; two half sisters, Shirley Clyburn (Dennis) of Springfield, MO and Diane Morrow (Glen) of Fredericktown, MO; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jo Davis.
