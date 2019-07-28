The sun was out, the breeze was blowing and people of all ages and genders were up and moving Saturday at Peter Pan Park.
Healthier Lyon County held its 5th annual Park Crawl, and a large number of people showed up ready to work out and, perhaps, try something new.
One of these people was Steve Willhite, who had just attempted zumba for the first time in his life.
“Just thought I’d give it a try,” he said. “I’ve never tried it before. First time here and there’s a lot of people who showed up. It looks great.”
Willhite is no stranger to staying in good physical shape. He goes to the gym and works out on a consistent basis. But he had never attempted many of the exercise routines demonstrated at the park crawl.
“I’ve never tried zumba,” Willhite said, laughing. “It’s just crazy. Out here, you’re five steps behind (the instructor) because she’s used to doing it. But that was brand new.”
He enjoyed trying the new exercise, which constitutes a Latin American, dance-inspired workout.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s going to take a while to be any good at it, but it’s great.”
Willhite said he believed he would keep doing some of the workouts he picked up during the park crawl. He’s not sure which ones, however.
Willhite isn’t the only one who got some new workout ideas from the event.
Lori Siebenaler, who routinely takes part in local gravel bike races, said she wanted to try some new exercises in the hopes they would strengthen her and help her improve her cycling skills.
“It’s actually nice to be off the bike and still get exercise,” Siebenaler said. “It just helps keep me in shape for the bike.”
She said she enjoyed what she tried Saturday morning.
“It’s just fun to get out and try all the things and see what they’re like,” she said. “You know, get to experience them without going to the classes first.”
The workouts, Siebenaler said, were “user friendly” and enjoyable.
“It’s been just a lot of fun,” she said.
She hopes to add strength before attempting her first Dirty Kanza 100 next June. Siebenaler did the 50 this year. The year before that, when she first started riding, she managed five miles.
Kalee Ikerd of Healthier Lyon County, who helped oversee the park crawl, said she was pleased to see the number of people who showed up to the event.
“I think we have a really good turnout,” she said. “People really interacted and everybody’s participating.”
Ikerd was happy to see the event get people outside and moving on a Saturday morning, as opposed to sleeping in or laying around the house doing nothing — a popular Saturday morning activity.
The event not only prompted physical activity, it encouraged them to spend time outdoors. Saturday’s weather cooperated with the park crawl, bringing sunshine and mild temperatures, ideal for trying a new workout on for size.
In addition to letting others try out new things, Ikerd was pleased to sample some of the exercises.
“I think I’m pretty excited for yoga,” Ikerd said. “I’m not really into yoga, but I’ve been wanting to (try).”
Ikerd believed it would improve participants’ lives and allow them to get in shape or learn new ways to stay physically fit.
“It gets them a little involved in fitness, it gives them a little bit of a chance to test everything out,” she said.
She hoped it would encourage others “to get out and be active," that there were many ways to do so that fit all skill levels and body types.
“We want it to be an all-ages and all-levels (event),” Ikerd said. “That way people know that they could be a beginner and know that they could get out and do things.”
