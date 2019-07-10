Olpe resident Garry Wilson was sentenced to 25 years-to-life imprisonment Tuesday morning after being found guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Wilson, 65, was originally charged five felony counts — four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under the age of 14. In May, Wilson entered a plea of no contest to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. As a part of the plea, the four additional charges were dismissed.
“He should be subjected to lifetime electronic monitoring, post-release,” Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser said. “I also ask that the court reiterate the lifetime registration requirement that the defendant is now subjected to.”
Wilson is entitled 137 days of credit.
“Mr. Wilson, you’ve been convicted of the offense of aggravated indecent liberties of a child, which is an off-grid person felony,” Lyon County Judge Lee Fowler said.
There was no opposition to the sentencing. The victims and family did not make an appearance but provided a victim impact statement.
Wilson did not provide a personal statement or further evidence.
