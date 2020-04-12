The USD 284 Board of Education met Wednesday evening for its regular meeting and to review how this first week of continuous learning went.
Students and teachers are adjusting to the continuous learning program together. Students have received online or hard-copy educational materials, based on their internet access. Bus drivers also delivered educational materials to students who live outside of town.
Chase County Public Schools Superintendent Glenna Grinstead said teachers and administrators are being fluid with plans, since unpredictable changes could happen at any point. Sometimes the staff might need to turn a different direction or start something a different way. Something can look great in theory, but in execution it might not be as great of an idea. The district has a continuous learning plan, but also understands the need to be flexible.
Educationally, Grinstead urges parents and students to speak to teachers and building administrators if any concerns arise.
“We can’t fix the problem if we don’t know about it,” Grinstead said in an interview following the board meeting.”
Students are now able to collect their private belongings from the schools. For the elementary school, pickup will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. Junior/Senior High School students can gather their belongings from the front of the school during operating hours or can call to arrange a pickup time with a staff member.
The schools are providing breakfast and lunch for any child ages 1-18. Meals can be picked up Monday-Thursday, which includes lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. Meals picked up on Thursday also provide breakfast and lunch for Friday, as well as breakfast for Monday. Grinstead said the schools feed an average of about 230 kids per day.
Other Business
The board discussed the track lease-to-own options and accepted a proposal from Citizens State Bank, which came in with the lowest interest rate.
Technology Director Brent Monihen presented the board with options for replacing school iPads. The current version of iPads no longer update. After comparing iPad and Chromebook bids, the iPads were the more competitive option. The district will purchase roughly 170 iPads, depending on next year’s enrollment numbers, to use for textbook materials, class programs and other relevant apps.
The board accepted Lynley Remy’s resignation as the junior high student council sponsor.
Grinstead said the district now has a memorandum of understanding with the Chase County Education Association.
Grinstead said things are starting to slow down, and the board is able to look ahead again. The priority is still student education right now, but things like maintenance work can come back into conversation.
There was no patron input at the meeting, and Grinstead asks that patrons interested in sharing input call the district office ahead of time. The board meeting may already be capped at 10 people, and the board may transition meetings to Zoom. It is best to call ahead to receive the most updated information from the district. The district office, located at 219 Broadway St., can be contacted at 273-6303. More information can be found at USD284.org.
