The Emporia High girls basketball (7-5) team finished the week’s Glacier’s Edge Tournament with a 1-2 record after falling Saturday to Maize (9-1, ranked #8 in 5A) by a score of 49-40.
Both sides struggled out of the gate as the Lady Spartans and Eagles combined for just eight total points in the opening quarter. The early battle wasn’t so much in making shots as it was finding them in the first place, as teams struggled to run any sort of defined offensive sets.
Turnovers also marred play early with EHS accounting for five and Maize six in the first eight minutes.
After buckets for both teams, action began to steadily pick up in the second quarter as a six-point mini-run from Gracie Gilpin boosted Emporia out to an 11-5 advantage with five minutes remaining before half. After two steal-and-scores, however, the Eagles came back to tie the contest at 12-12 just a little over a minute later, eventually closing out the half on a five-point run of their own to grasp a 18-17 advantage at the break.
The difference in the game came in the following quarter as an ill-timed EHS scoring drought combined with a hot streak from Maize’s Sydney Holmes (11 in the third, 21 in game) to put the Spartans down 32-21 heading into the final period. Having scored its last points near the two-minute mark of the second quarter, Emporia was unable to find the bottom of the net again until a pair of Gilpin free throws at the 2:39 mark of the third.
Over the course of the scoreless streak, Maize extended its closing first half run to 15-0, stifling EHS guards anytime they tried to work the ball inside and forcing guarded shots from the perimeter. The Lady Spartans’ usual inside presence of Rebecca Snyder and Rylee Peak was also hampered by foul trouble, with the Eagles in the bonus throughout much of the second half.
Maize extended its lead to as many as 18 in the fourth quarter, settling for a single digit win as Lady Spartans shooters experienced some late success from the three-point line. The Eagles managed a blistering 63% from the field (19-30 shooting) on the afternoon, holding Emporia to just a 13-36 (36%) mark in the process.
EHS will look to get back in the win column this Friday with a home matchup against Topeka High slated for 6 p.m. The Lady Spartans fell to the Trojans 61-45 in their first meeting of the year on Dec. 15.
EHS- 3; 14; 4; 19-40
Maize- 5; 13; 14; 17-49
EHS- Gilpin (20), Christensen (2), Baker (3), Snyder (4), Peak (3), Kirmer (5), Stewart (3)
Maize- Holmes (21), Frenchers (10), Lambert (7), Miller (7), Wedman (2), Burkholdtz (2)
