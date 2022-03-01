The Lyon County Sheriff's Office went platinum again Tuesday morning. Not in music, but protection for drivers and pedestrians.
AAA Kansas announced its “Community Traffic Safety Award” winners for 2021. Nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies across the state received awards for “work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.”
Lyon County is one of 24 agencies receiving platinum status, while eight others earned gold honors and three were silver. Lyon County is platinum for the ninth year in a row.
A statement from AAA says all of them were scored in several areas, “including education, emergency medical response, enforcement, and traffic engineering collaborations and solutions.”
Sheriff Jeff Cope will receive an award plaque at a later date.
AAA has presented Community Traffic Safety Awards for 11 years.
