Road L and Road 240 were shut down for several hours Thursday after a semi tractor-trailer overturned.
At 10:33 a.m. Thursday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Emporia-Lyon County EMS responded to the report of a rollover accident in the 2300 block of North Highway 99 — about five miles north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Williams, an oversized 2018 tractor trailer hauling the base of a wind turbine failed to negotiate the curve while heading south on Kansas Highway 99, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn.
The driver, 46-year-old Jeffrey Lombardo of Palm City, Florida, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was checked out by medical personnel but elected to refuse emergency transport. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.
The accident closed Road 240 and Road L for several hours as crews worked to clean up and investigate the crash.
