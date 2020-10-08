Aaron Hammond has been selected as the next head coach to lead the Spartans' softball program, Emporia High School announced Monday.
Hammond, who also serves as the Wellness Supervisor with the Emporia Recreation Commission, will replace former head coach Trop Chapman, who spent 11 seasons leading the Spartans.
EHS' new head coach comes with experience — Hammond previously served as an assistant coach under Chapman.
A graduate of Emporia State University with a bachelors degree in health and physical education and fitness, Hammond has previously worked as a fitness instructor and spent nearly three years at Northern Heights where he was the head basketball coach and an assistant with the school's baseball program.
Hammond now takes over a program which saw its season canceled last spring. In 2019, the Spartans' last full season, EHS qualified for state competition.
